Azerbaijan, SCO discuss expanding co-op (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. A delegation headed by Anar Alakbarov, Assistant to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who is on a visit to China, met with Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Zhang Ming in China's capital Beijing on April 17, Trend reports.

At the meeting, speaking about the active role of Azerbaijan as a dialogue partner of the SCO, the secretary general highly appreciated the participation of our country in the events held in the framework of the organization.

Will be updated