Türkiye becomes regional energy hub - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. Türkiye has become a regional energy hub, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters, Trend reports via TurkicWorld.

"Türkiye has become an important player in global energy supplies. We do not compete with anyone, our goal is to further strengthen the positions of the Turkic world," Cavusoglu said.

Previously, Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez said that Turkish BOTAS and Azerbaijani SOCAR (State Oil Company of Azerbaijan) have established a new company to sell gas to Europe.

Donmez also said that the Turkish Parliament has started the process of amending legislation which is necessary for the start of the international gas trade center (gas hub).