Azerbaijan introduces regulations for virtual assets management

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov has signed a decree on the "Rules of operations with virtual assets in the Republic of Azerbaijan", Trend reports.

The rules were approved by the CBA board following articles 4.2.3 and 22.0.17 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On combating the legalization of property obtained by criminal means and financing of terrorism" and the Law "On Central Bank of Republic of Azerbaijan", respectively.

"Rules for transactions with virtual assets in the Republic of Azerbaijan", approved by part one of the above decree, will come into force after the adoption of legal acts regulating the activities of virtual asset service providers in Azerbaijan.

Moreover, the legal department of the CBA was instructed to ensure the transfer of this decision to the Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan within three days for inclusion in the state register of legal acts of the Republic of Azerbaijan.