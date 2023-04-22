Kazakhstan oil exports through Azerbaijan skyrocket

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. Kazakhstan increased oil exports from the port of Aktau to the Caspian Sea in Baku, Azerbaijan from January through March 2023, Trend reports via Reuters.

According to the agency, the oil exports through Azerbaijan have jumped to 163,436 tons in 1Q2023 from 28,875 tons in the same period 2022.

As, Kazmortransflot, Kazakhstan’s transportation company, told Reuters, a total of 104,000 tons of oil were further sent to the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline from January through March 2023.

In general, according to the agency, Kazakhstan has increased oil exports bypassing Russia in 1Q2023.

Meanwhile, KazTransOil, the national oil transporter of Kazakhstan, said it plans to ship 125,000 tons of oil from Kazakhstan through BTC pipeline in April 2023.

At the same time, Argus, an independent analytical company, forecasts Kazakhstan’s oil output in 2023 to stand at 90.5 million tons, of which 71 million tons will be exported. The refining capacity is projected at 17.9 million tons, a little down from last year's figure.