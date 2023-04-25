Azerbaijan's tax revenues to state budget go up by over 70% in 1Q2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. Revenues to Azerbaijan’s state budget through the State Tax Service amounted to 4.9 billion manat ($2.8 billion) in the first quarter of 2023, Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Sahib Alakbarov said during an event themed "Heydar Aliyev and development of entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan", Trend reports.

According to Alakbarov, this figure increased by 74.8 percent, or 2.1 billion manat ($1.2 billion) compared to the first quarter of 2022.

"As of April 1, the number of employment contracts in the country was 1.75 million. We see an increase in transparent business activities. Besides, over 800,000 business entities are registered in Azerbaijan, and over half of them are small and medium entrepreneurs," he added.

In 2022, funds in the amount of 15.5 billion manat ($9.1 billion) were transferred to the budget through the State Tax Service.