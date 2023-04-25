Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Economy Materials 25 April 2023 13:33 (UTC +04:00)
Bulgarian energy minister thanks President Ilham Aliyev for support for accelerating signing of MoU on Solidarity Ring

Laman Zeynalova
SOFIA, Bulgaria, April 25. Minister of Energy of Bulgaria Rossen Hristov has thanked President Ilham Aliyev for support for accelerating signing of Memorandum of understanding on Solidarity Ring, Trend reports.

Hristov made the remark on the sidelines of a ceremony dedicated to the signing of a memorandum of understanding to promote cooperation between Bulgartransgaz (Bulgaria), Transgaz (Romania), FGSZ Hungary), EURSTREAM (Slovakia) and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in Sofia.

