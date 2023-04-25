'Solidarity Ring' to greatly help increase transport potential in Europe - Azerbaijani minister

SOFIA.Bulgaria, April 25. The 'Solidarity Ring' (upgraded transmission network systems of Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia) will greatly help increase the transport potential in Europe, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the ceremony dedicated to the signing a memorandum of understanding to promote cooperation between Bulgartransgaz (Bulgaria), Transgaz (Romania), FGSZ Hungary), EURSTREAM (Slovakia) and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in Sofia.

Will be updated