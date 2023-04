SOFIA.Bulgaria. April 25. Supply of Azerbaijani gas - most effective solution to energy crisis - Peter Szijjártó said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the ceremony dedicated to the signing a memorandum of understanding to promote cooperation between Bulgartransgaz (Bulgaria), Transgaz (Romania), FGSZ Hungary), EURSTREAM (Slovakia) and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in Sofia.

"We depend on other sources, so for us diversification is important," he said.