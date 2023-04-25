'Solidarity Ring' has potential to strengthen energy cooperation in Europe - Slovak minister

SOFIA, Bulgaria, April 25. The 'Solidarity Ring' (upgraded transmission network systems of Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia) has the potential to strengthen energy cooperation in Europe, Slovakian Economy Minister Karel Hirman said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the ceremony dedicated to the signing a memorandum of understanding to promote cooperation between Bulgartransgaz (Bulgaria), Transgaz (Romania), FGSZ Hungary), EURSTREAM (Slovakia) and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in Sofia.

"We are ready to contribute to energy diversification in Europe. Reducing dependence on gas imports from a single gas source is consistent with our strategy. We are opening a new page in energy cooperation with Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan and SOCAR are our long-standing and reliable partners," he said.

