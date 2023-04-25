Regulatory body of Bulgaria approved license for “SOCAR Trading” to engage in natural gas trading in Europe - Rumen Radev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. The regulatory body of Bulgaria has already approved the license for “SOCAR Trading” to engage in natural gas trading in Europe, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of understanding or encouraging cooperation among Bulgartransgaz (Bulgaria), Transgaz (Romania), FGSZ (Hungary), EURSTREAM (Slovakia), and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) was signed in Sofia (Bulgaria).

"We have already started talking about other more important projects. We need to start talking about the energy of the future – the transport of green hydrogen. A little later, we will inaugurate SOCAR's new office in Sofia together with President Aliyev. I would like to inform Mr. President Aliyev that the regulatory body of Bulgaria has already approved the license for “SOCAR Trading” to engage in natural gas trading in Europe. Mr. President Aliyev, I would like to congratulate you on this occasion, and I believe that we will be successful in the future. The geopolitical situation requires, first of all, to be together and look for the best solutions," said Radev.