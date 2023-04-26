Azerbaijan records increase in renewable energy capacity - IRENA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26. Azerbaijan’s total renewable energy capacity in 2022 amounted to 1,339 MW, Trend reports via the latest publication from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

According to the report, renewable energy capacity in the country over the last year increased by 1.74 percent year-on-year (1,316 MW in 2021).

At the same time, this figure increased by 3.3 percent, compared to 1,296 MW in 2020, and by 3.8 percent, compared to 1,289 MW in 2019.

Meanwhile, as the IRENA noted, in 2022, renewables accounted for 40 percent of global installed power capacity.

"2022 has seen the largest increase in renewable energy capacity to date – the world added almost 295 GW of renewables, increasing the stock of renewable power by 9.6 percent and contributing an unprecedented 83 percent of global power additions, largely due to the growth of solar and wind power, and the further decommissioning of fossil fuel power plants in several large economies. Solar power alone accounted for almost two-thirds of the renewable additions with a record 192 GW, while 75 GW of wind energy was added, slowing from the 111 GW added in 2020," the report said.