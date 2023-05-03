Central Bank of Azerbaijan preparing new corporate governance strategy for insurance sector (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 13:19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan is preparing a new corporate governance strategy for the insurance sector, Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov said during a press conference on changes in the parameters of the interest rate, Trend reports.

According to Kazimov, this strategy provides for a new model of management and development of the insurance sector, in particular, based on international practice.

"The strategy will also put forward new requirements for public reports that the insurance companies should release," he added.

The CBA has raised the interest rate from 8.75 percent to nine percent. The upper limit of the interest corridor was raised from 9.75 percent to 10 percent, and the lower limit - from seven percent to 7.5 percent.