ADB's cumulative commitments in Azerbaijan exceed $5 bln

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. Asian Development Bank's (ADB) cumulative commitments in Azerbaijan exceeded $5.27 billion, Trend reports, citing the latest country fact sheet from ADB.

According to the report, $5.23 billion of the ADB financing accounted for a total of 84 projects and technical assistance, while $39.8 million fell on the bank's Trade and Supply Chain Finance Program.

In terms of sector funding, the largest commitment accounted for energy sector ($1.7 billion spent on 15 projects), followed by transport ($1.4 billion spent on 21 projects), and public sector management (over $1 billion spent on 16 projects).

At the same time, only in 2022, ADB's commitments in Azerbaijan totaled $24.4 million, of which $2.6 million accounted for sovereign, and $21.7 million - for non-sovereign loans.

"To date, ADB has committed 67 public sector loans, grants, and technical assistance totaling $3.7 billion to Azerbaijan. Cumulative loan disbursements to Azerbaijan amount to $3.96 billion. These were financed by regular and concessional ordinary capital resources. ADB’s ongoing sovereign portfolio in Azerbaijan includes 1 loan and 1 sovereign guarantee worth $565.2 million," the report added.