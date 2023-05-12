Azerbaijan amends law governing inspections in field of entrepreneurship

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. The circumstances under which the inspector cannot conduct inspections in the field of entrepreneurship were determined during a meeting of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The amendment to the "On regulation of inspections conducted in the field of entrepreneurship and protection of the interests of entrepreneurs" law was discussed at a meeting of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan.

According to the amendment, the inspector cannot conduct inspections in the following cases:

- if he is the founder (participant) of the legal entity being audited;

- if he is a close relative of an individual entrepreneur, founder (participant) of the legal entity, member (heads) of the management bodies of the enterprise where the audit is being conducted.

When these cases are established, the head of the inspection body or the person replacing him/her amends the decision to conduct the inspection and appoints a new inspector, and this decision is submitted to the entrepreneur or his/her authorized representative.

The amendment was put to the vote and adopted in the first reading after discussion.