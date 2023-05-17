Vast majority of Caspian Agro exhibitors are international companies - minister (UPDATE)

Added details (the first version was published at 10:55)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. As many as 71% of the Caspian Agro exhibitors are international companies, Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan Majnun Mammadov said at the opening ceremony of the exhibition, Trend reports.

"In total, more than 400 companies from more than 30 countries take part in the exhibitions. In addition, regional groups from Belarus, Georgia, Germany, Italy, Russia, Sri Lanka, and the US will be represented by national stands," he said.

According to him, Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the introduction of innovations that are successfully used in the modern world to neutralize the negative impact of global warming on the agricultural sector.

“Exhibitions are an excellent opportunity for agricultural producers to get acquainted with such innovations visually. The participation of foreign companies implementing these innovations in such exhibitions is growing every year. Companies from different countries not only present their products but also find new local partners,” he said.

“I am sure that the Caspian Agro-2023 exhibition will be remembered not only for the presentation of numerous agricultural innovations but also for the expansion of cooperation between domestic and foreign companies, as well as the establishment of new partnerships. The application of innovations in the agricultural sector significantly increases the yield of cultivated products, increases the efficient use of land and water resources, reduces the cost of production, and contributes to an increase in farmers' incomes. We are confident that the exhibition will allow agricultural workers to get acquainted with new technologies, exchange experience, and establish mutually beneficial business relations," he added.