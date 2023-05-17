Number of participants at Caspian Agro exhibition significantly increase (UPDATE)

Added details (the first version was published at 11:25)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The number of participants at the Caspian Agro exhibition increased by 30 percent, Principal Director of the Caspian Event Organization Farid Mammadov said at the opening ceremony of the 16th International Agricultural Caspian Agro Exhibition and the 28th International Food Industry InterFood Azerbaijan Exhibition, Trend reports.

According to him, more than 160 companies from 17 countries participate in the food industry exhibition.

"Companies from food, beverages, technology, and digitalization of agricultural production sectors present their products at the exhibition," he said.

Mammadov also noted that more than 2,000 foreign entrepreneurs participate in the exhibition.

The 16th International Exhibition of Agricultural Products, the 28th Exhibition of the International Food Industry and the 14th International Exhibition of the Hotel and Restaurant Business are taking place on from May 17 through May 19.