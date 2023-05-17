Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan has huge agricultural potential - minister (UPDATE)

Added details (the first version was published at 12:56)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan has huge agricultural potential, Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan Majnun Mammadov told reporters on the sidelines of the InterFood Azerbaijan 2023 and Caspian Agro exhibitions in Baku, Trend reports.

"The Nakhchivan Pavilion is presented at the exhibition. This exhibition will mark the beginning of increasing investments in the agricultural sector of Nakhchivan," he said.

The 16th International Exhibition of Agricultural Products and the 28th Exhibition of the International Food Industry are taking place from May 17 through May 19. In total, more than 400 companies from more than 30 countries take part in the exhibitions.

In addition, regional groups from Belarus, Georgia, Germany, Italy, Russia, Sri Lanka and the US are represented by national stands. Overall, as many as 71 percent of the participants of the Caspian Agro exhibition are international companies.