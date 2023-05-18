Azerbaijan approves agreement on international road transport with UK

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev approved the law on approval of the agreement "On international road transport between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland", Trend reports.

According to the law, the agreement "On international road transport between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland", signed on February 23, 2023 in Baku, was approved.