PASHA Bank reveals contributions to social projects in 2022 (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Azerbaijan's PASHA Bank allocated 8.25 million manat ($4.85 million) to social projects in 2022, Chief Compliance and Management Director of PASHA Bank Anar Karimov said this at a press conference on the last year's results, Trend reports.

According to him, PASHA Bank allocated 7.5 million manat ($4.4 million) for the restoration of cultural heritage sites in the Karabakh region of the country.

"Our bank donated 362,000 manat ($212,941) for charity purposes, a total of 394,000 manat ($231,764) were allocated to PASHA Bank's corporate social responsibility projects last year. In general, our expenses for the above activities amounted to 8.2 million manat ($4.8 million)," he said.

According to Karimov, PASHA Bank was awarded the following nominations: "Corporate social responsibility", "The most active participant in financial literacy", "In the promotion of non-cash payments", "Electronic banking projects", "Information projects on the security of digital payments" in 2022.