Azerbaijan has every opportunity to turn from supplier of fossil fuels into supplier of green energy to EU - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Azerbaijan has a huge energy potential and every opportunity to turn from a supplier of fossil fuels into a supplier of green energy to the European Union, EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko said at the event dedicated to Europe Day, Trend reports.

"We have already taken the first step in this direction by signing an agreement on laying an underwater cable across the Black Sea," he said.

One of the key steps taken by Azerbaijan to implement the start of the export of alternative electricity to Europe was the signing of the "Agreement on Strategic Partnership in the Field of Development and Transmission of Green Energy" with the participation of Georgia.

As part of this project, it is planned to lay a 1,195-kilometer power transmission line with a capacity of 1,000 MW between Georgia and Romania along the bottom of the Black Sea and install a digital connecting cable.

It is planned to prepare technical and economic study of the project with the support of the World Bank by the end of 2023.