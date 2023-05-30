Azerbaijan’s priority is protection and efficient use of water resources - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. Protection and efficient use of water resources is a priority activity of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Vugar Karimov said at the Second Caspian Water Innovation Forum, Trend reports.

According to him, Azerbaijan's water resources are mainly formed at the expense of external waters.

"In order to preserve and effectively use water resources, we have formed an appropriate working group, prepared an electronic information system of water resources, appropriate chips are installed on water bodies that transmit information about reserves in real-time," he said.

“Issues of conservation of water resources, and provision of agricultural market participants with water are also reflected in the country's national strategy in Azerbaijan until 2026. Within the framework of this strategy, both our ministry and other structures are carrying out a number of activities," he added.

Works on water protection and the formation of a map of water resources are also being carried out on the liberated lands of Azerbaijan [after Second Karabakh War].