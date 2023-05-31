Azerbaijan begins work on establishing national cybersecurity index (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 11:58

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. Azerbaijan has begun work on the formation of a national cybersecurity index, Chairman of the Board of the "Association of Azerbaijani Cybersecurity Organizations" Public Association Elvin Balajanov said during the second national cybersecurity Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

"The Association of Cybersecurity Organizations is interested in cooperation with the countries of the region in the field of cybersecurity," he noted.

During the forum, topics such as the national cybersecurity ecosystem, cybersecurity in the context of Organization of Turkic States, the security of critical information infrastructure, cybersecurity solutions and startups, education and human resources in the field of cybersecurity have been discussed.

The main objective of the forum was to facilitate collaborative discussions among partners who can contribute to the development of the national cybersecurity ecosystem.