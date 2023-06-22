Azerbaijan Entrepreneurship Development Fund backs horticultural project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. The Azerbaijan Entrepreneurship Development Fund has provided a preferential loan to Azza LLC, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"The Entrepreneurship Development Fund provided Azza LLC with a preferential loan in the amount of 200,000 manats for the implementation of a project to develop horticulture in Balakan," he wrote.

Azerbaijan Entrepreneurship Development Fund financed 2,726 investment projects in 2022. In total, the Fund issued preferential loans in the amount of 145.9 million manat.