Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s foreign exchange market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, euro, ruble and lira, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar based on the week's results was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate June 19 1.7 June 26 1.7 June 20 1.7 June 27 1.7 June 21 1.7 June 28 1.7 June 22 1.7 June 29 1.7 June 23 1.7 June 30 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The average AZN/EUR rate decreased by 0.0072 manat, to 1.8521 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate June 19 1.8586 June 26 1.8521 June 20 1.8552 June 27 1.8521 June 21 1.8558 June 28 1.8521 June 22 1.868 June 29 1.8521 June 23 1.8587 June 30 1.8521 Average weekly 1.8593 Average weekly 1.8521

The average AZN/RUB rate decreased by 0.0002 manat and amounted to 0.0203 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate June 19 0.0203 June 26 0.0201 June 20 0.0202 June 27 0.0201 June 21 0.0202 June 28 0.0201 June 22 0.0202 June 29 0.0201 June 23 0.0204 June 30 0.0201 Average weekly 0.0203 Average weekly 0.0201

The average AZN/TRY rate lowered by 0.0036 manat and made up 0.0674 manat.