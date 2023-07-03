Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s foreign exchange market

Economy Materials 3 July 2023 12:37 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s foreign exchange market

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, euro, ruble and lira, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar based on the week's results was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

June 19

1.7

June 26

1.7

June 20

1.7

June 27

1.7

June 21

1.7

June 28

1.7

June 22

1.7

June 29

1.7

June 23

1.7

June 30

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The average AZN/EUR rate decreased by 0.0072 manat, to 1.8521 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

June 19

1.8586

June 26

1.8521

June 20

1.8552

June 27

1.8521

June 21

1.8558

June 28

1.8521

June 22

1.868

June 29

1.8521

June 23

1.8587

June 30

1.8521

Average weekly

1.8593

Average weekly

1.8521

The average AZN/RUB rate decreased by 0.0002 manat and amounted to 0.0203 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

June 19

0.0203

June 26

0.0201

June 20

0.0202

June 27

0.0201

June 21

0.0202

June 28

0.0201

June 22

0.0202

June 29

0.0201

June 23

0.0204

June 30

0.0201

Average weekly

0.0203

Average weekly

0.0201

The average AZN/TRY rate lowered by 0.0036 manat and made up 0.0674 manat.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

June 19

0.0719

June 26

0.0674

June 20

0.072

June 27

0.0674

June 21

0.072

June 28

0.0674

June 22

0.0721

June 29

0.0674

June 23

0.0672

June 30

0.0674

Average weekly

0.071

Average weekly

0.0674
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more