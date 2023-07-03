Azerbaijan Central Bank's total assets show growth in 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. The total assets of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) increased by 16.85 percent in 2022 compared to 2021, Trend reports via the CBA’s financial report.

The report unveils that the total assets of the CBA increased by 4.4 billion manat ($2.5 billion) over the year to 30.8 billion manat ($18.1 billion), whereas debt securities accounted for the largest share in their structure (71.35 percent) equaling to 22 billion manat ($12.9 billion).

Fixed assets, having decreased by 3.74 percent year-on-year, amounted to 6.5 billion manat ($3.8 billion), in the structure of long-term assets. Loans issued to banks reached 288.8 million manat ($169.8 million) by the end of 2022.

The intangible assets of the CBA by the end of 2022 amounted to 67.1 million manat ($39.4 million), other assets - 64.7 million manat ($38 million).