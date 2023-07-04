Azerbaijani economy minister discusses investment opportunities with EBRD (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. Azerbaijan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) discussed the prospects for cooperation, Trend reports via the tweet of Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.

In this regard, Jabbarov met with a delegation led by EBRD Managing Director for Eastern Europe and the Caucasus Matteo Patrone in Baku.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on cooperation between the bank and Azerbaijan, discussed reforms to stimulate investment and improve the business environment.

In total, the bank has invested over 3.53 billion euro in 188 projects in Azerbaijan.

The EBRD, the country's leading investor, has been cooperating with Azerbaijan since 1992.

Earlier, EBRD Country Head for Azerbaijan Kamola Makhmudova said that the expected portfolio of investment projects for the next three years is $750 million. The EBRD plans to allocate nearly $300 million in 2023 for energy, transport, the private sector, SMEs, and the banking sector.