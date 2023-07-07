Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan holds first-ever auction for mineral deposit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and the Auction Center for the Organization of Auctions held the first auction for the transfer of the subsoil of the earth for use in the Nakhchivan city On July 7, Trend reports.

The Goshaguldag sand deposit (Pirdzhuvarduzu), located on the territory of Babek and Julfa districts of Nakhchivan, was put up for auction for 1 lot.

Exploitation period is up to 15 years, the starting price is from 15,180 manat ($8,929).

Meanwhile, a total of 13 mining and 54 non-metallic deposits registered by the Commission on Mineral Reserves have been found on the territory of Nakhchivan.