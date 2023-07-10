Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Investment value of Azerbaijani-Hungarian aluminum production plant revealed

Economy Materials 10 July 2023 17:47 (UTC +04:00)
Investment value of Azerbaijani-Hungarian aluminum production plant revealed

Follow Trend on

Sadraddin Aghjayev
Sadraddin Aghjayev
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. The investment cost of the Azerbaijan-Hungary plant for the production of aluminum beverage cans amounts to $211 million, Trend reports.

A plant is expected to be constructed in the Alat Free Economic Zone, in collaboration with Hungary, using advanced technologies. The annual production capacity of the plant will be 700 million units of aluminum beverage cans.

At the initial stage, the annual capacity will reach 415 million aluminum beverage cans. The project aims to create over 300 jobs.

On July 10, an agreement was signed between Azerbaijan Investment Holding CJSC and the Hungarian Hell Energy company.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more