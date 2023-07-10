Investment value of Azerbaijani-Hungarian aluminum production plant revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. The investment cost of the Azerbaijan-Hungary plant for the production of aluminum beverage cans amounts to $211 million, Trend reports.

A plant is expected to be constructed in the Alat Free Economic Zone, in collaboration with Hungary, using advanced technologies. The annual production capacity of the plant will be 700 million units of aluminum beverage cans.

At the initial stage, the annual capacity will reach 415 million aluminum beverage cans. The project aims to create over 300 jobs.

On July 10, an agreement was signed between Azerbaijan Investment Holding CJSC and the Hungarian Hell Energy company.