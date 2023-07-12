Azerbaijani PM meet Chairman of Türkiye's Grand National Assembly

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12. Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has met with Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Numan Kurtulmus, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

During the meeting it was noted that 2023 was particularly significant for both countries, as this year marks the 100th anniversary of both the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and the Republic of Türkiye.

It was stressed that friendly and fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye are successfully developing in all spheres in accordance with the principle of "one nation, two states".

It was also noted that relations between the two countries have reached the highest point of strategic partnership and alliance as a result of the efforts of the heads of state.

The role of inter-parliamentary ties in the development of bilateral relations was highly appreciated, and it was emphasized that between the Milli Majlis (Parliament) and the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye has mutually beneficial cooperation both bilaterally and internationally.

Issues of further expansion of Azerbaijani-Turkish relations in trade, economic, energy, transport, agricultural, humanitarian, tourism and other spheres were also discussed at the meeting.