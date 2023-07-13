Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan, IFC discuss opportunities for cooperation on projects (PHOTO)

Economy Materials 13 July 2023 09:29 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. Azerbaijan and International Finance Corporation (IFC) discussed opportunities for cooperation on projects, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

"During the meeting with the Head of IFC Public-Private Partnership Programs for the European Region Mehita Fanny, we discussed our country's relations with this organization and the work done in the field of public-private partnership," said the minister.

The Azerbaijan SME Development Agency and IFC also discussed financing of public-private partnership projects.

