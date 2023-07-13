Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Agricultural production increases in Azerbaijan

Economy Materials 13 July 2023
Elchin Mehdiyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. The value of gross agricultural output in actual prices amounted to 5.8 million manat ($3.4 million) for the period from January through June 2023, Trend reports.

According to the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan, livestock production accounted for 2.8 million manat ($1.6 million), and crop production - 2.9 million manat ($1.7 million) out of this indicator.

Agricultural production increased by 3.4 percent (3.7 percent - animal husbandry, 3 percent - crop production) in comparison with the corresponding period of the previous year.

