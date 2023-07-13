Agricultural production increases in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. The value of gross agricultural output in actual prices amounted to 5.8 million manat ($3.4 million) for the period from January through June 2023, Trend reports.

According to the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan, livestock production accounted for 2.8 million manat ($1.6 million), and crop production - 2.9 million manat ($1.7 million) out of this indicator.

Agricultural production increased by 3.4 percent (3.7 percent - animal husbandry, 3 percent - crop production) in comparison with the corresponding period of the previous year.

Will be updated