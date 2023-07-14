Azerbaijan's Accounts Chamber, Azerbaijan Investment Holding sign memorandum (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. The Chamber of Accounts of Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan Investment Holding CJSC signed a memorandum on mutual cooperation, Trend reports.

According to the Accounts Chamber, within the framework of the memorandum, the parties agreed to cooperate in conducting analyses and preparing proposals for further improving the effectiveness of external state financial control measures.

The memorandum is aimed at supporting the expansion of bilateral relations in areas of mutual interest in the activities of the parties, as well as cooperation within their powers.

