Price of wheat imported by Azerbaijan decreases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. Azerbaijan imported 493,210 tons of wheat worth $145.6 million from January through June 2023, Trend reports via the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

This indicator increased by 23 percent (92,462 tons) in volume terms, and by 1.8 percent (2.7 million tons) in quantitative terms, compared to the same period last year.

At the same time, over the first 6 months of 2022, Azerbaijan imported 400,748 tons of wheat worth $142.9 million.

During the reporting period, the cost of 1 ton of wheat imported by Azerbaijan decreased by 17.2 percent ($61.6) and amounted to $295.1. For reference, the price for imported wheat in the same period last year totaled $356.7.

Moreover, in the first 6 months of 2023, wheat imports accounted for 1.78 percent of Azerbaijan's total imports.