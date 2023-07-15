Azerbaijan's profits from fruit and vegetable exports increasing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. Azerbaijan exported 348,774 tons of fruits and vegetables worth $35.4 million from January through June 2023, Trend reports, citing the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

According to estimates, compared to the corresponding period last year, the value of fruits and vegetables exported from the country increased by 6.8 percent or by $22.3 million, and the volume increased by 13.8 percent or 42,398 tons.

In the first 6 months of 2022, Azerbaijan exported 306,376 tons of fruits and vegetables worth $328.1 million.

From January through June this year, the share of fruits and vegetables in the country's total exports amounted to 1.78 percent, and the share of non-oil products - 22.51 percent.