Date of regular session of Azerbaijan's Central Bank at interest rate revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. The next decision of the Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) on the parameters of the interest rate corridor will be published on July 26, Trend reports.

According to the CBA, it is expected to publish information and hold a press conference for journalists.

Deputy Head of Research, Chief CIS economist at Gazprombank Gulnara Khaidarshina told Trend earlier that the Central Bank of Azerbaijan will extend the pause in raising the rate and keep it at 9 percent at the upcoming board meeting.

"The arguments in favor of this decision are a steady slowdown in inflation, which at the same time exceeds the refinancing rate, a stable level of dollarization of household deposits, a weakening of the external inflationary background, as well as the need to create additional conditions for growth in the non-oil and gas sector," Khaidarshina said.

The CBA decided to leave the discount rate unchanged at 9 percent on June 21. The upper and lower limits of the percentage corridor also remained unchanged at 10 and 7.5 percent, respectively.