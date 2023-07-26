Foreign investors interested doing business within Azerbaijan’s Alat FEZ

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26. Foreign investors are interested in conducting their activities in Azerbaijan’s Alat Free Economic Zone (AFEZ), the Board Chairman of AFEZ Valeh Alasgarov told Trend.

According to him, four foreign investors have already received resident status there.

"In addition, they have already started the construction of their enterprises. It is also expected that one of the residents will complete the design work in the next two-three months. At the same time, negotiations are underway to attract other companies to our economic zone," he said.

Alasgarov highlighted that construction work has already been completed on the territory of 60 hectares at the first stage on the basis of the AFEZ’s general plan.

"Here we are talking about creating the necessary communication infrastructure, as well as water, road, sewage, energy and other necessary activities for doing business. Office buildings have been built for both AFEZ employees and State Customs Committee bodies," he said.

According to Alasgarov, work continues on optimizing the regulatory framework, which will be the most attractive for both local and international investors and businessmen.

The total area of the AFEZ is 850 hectares. Construction has already begun and a number of works have been carried out on the territory of 60 hectares, where work is being carried out within the first stage. The land plots that will be leased to investors are already ready for construction work.

In addition, inside the land plots with a total area of 297,000 sqm, there are connection points to water, sewage, electric, gas and communication networks. There is also a ready-to-use internal and external engineering and communication infrastructure. Customs checkpoints and buildings for customs inspection have been built at the main entrance to the territory.