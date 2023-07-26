“Nar” congratulates applicants on successful completion of entrance exams (AD)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26. “Nar” congratulates all the prospective students who have passed university admission exams and announces reward for those scoring the highest results. Thus, for more convenient communication, the mobile operator will present smartphones, “Nar” numbers and a high amount of balance to future students. The project aims to contribute to the achievements of young people who are just starting university life and support them to build excitement about learning.

Remaining committed to its tradition since 2018, “Nar” diligently facilitates the promotion of education as a part of its corporate social responsibility framework with the view of nurturing talents and developing a culture of continuous learning. For more information about Nar's social projects, please go to nar.az/projects.

“Nar” currently provides high-quality services to 2.2 million subscribers. “Nar” is the leading mobile operator in the country according to the Net Promoter Score for the last 4 years. Committed to its customer-centric strategy, “Nar” delivers excellent (best-in-class) service at an affordable price.