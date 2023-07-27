Central Bank of Azerbaijan partially restores licenses of insurance intermediaries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has restored the licenses of 32 local insurance intermediaries out of 184, Trend reports.

According to the CBA, the licenses of three insurance brokers (individuals), one legal entity and 28 individuals (insurance agents) have been restored.

The decision was made on July 26 in accordance with the law "On Insurance Activity" in connection with the elimination by insurance intermediaries of the circumstances due to which the licenses were suspended.

In addition, prior to that, the Central Bank suspended 184 licenses issued to eight insurance brokers (individuals), 155 individuals and 21 legal entities for three months. The licenses were suspended due to late submission of quarterly reports.