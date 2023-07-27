Azerbaijan and Türkiye weigh up economic cooperation scopes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. Azerbaijan and Türkiye discussed the expansion of economic cooperation, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov stated on Twitter that the Azerbaijani team met with Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat and discussed a variety of subjects.

"As part of our business trip to Türkiye, we discussed with the brotherly country's Minister of Trade, Omer Bolat, joint initiatives aimed at expanding economic partnership between our countries, the contribution of preferential trade to strengthening trade relations, the activities of Turkish companies in our liberated territories, cooperation in the fields of transport and tourism, as well as standardization systems and technical regulations."

Furthermore, non-oil products worth $800 million were shipped from Azerbaijan to Turkey in 2022, and $2.8 billion from Turkey to Azerbaijan.

In addition, Türkiye imported mainly cotton, cotton yarn, aluminum products and fertilizers from Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan imported mainly machinery, household appliances, power tools, iron, steel, medical and pharmaceutical products and furniture from Türkiye.