Сustoms bodies to charge recycling fee for car imports in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a law on amendments to the country's Customs Code, Trend reports.

According to the amendments, during the customs clearance of cars produced four years ago (except rare cars and cars temporarily imported into the customs territory), a recycling fee in the amount determined by the relevant executive authority in accordance with the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On waste" will be charged.

The law will take effect on February 1, 2024.