Azerbaijan to apply discount and lump-sum payment for car disposal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. Azerbaijan will apply discounts and lump-sum payments for car disposal, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the corresponding decree on amendments to the law "On Industrial and Household Waste".

According to the amendments, a discount and a lump-sum payment will be applied to a car that has been handed over for disposal.

The operator ensures the transfer of the corresponding discount amount from the Vehicle Recycling Fund to the account of the sellers of vehicles within 30 working days from the date of submission of documents by the sellers of vehicles.

If the amount of the applied discount exceeds the contractual value of the sale of the purchased car, the excess part of the discount amount is not paid to car sellers.

A person who has a supporting document may receive a lump-sum payment in a smaller amount determined by the body (institution) determined by the relevant executive authority in return for a discount on the purchase of a newly manufactured vehicle of their choice.