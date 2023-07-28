Azerbaijan's Central Bank transfers a number of business processes to Kapital Bank

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has transferred a number of business processes to Kapital Bank, Trend reports.

According to the CBA, this is attributable to the optimization of cash-related business operations, as well as improved management efficiency through the use of contemporary systems, technologies, and equipment in banks.

"The process of selecting operator banks that meet the CBA's requirements for the re-circulation of national cash to the market received directly by this bank or through other commercial banks, as well as the postal operator, has begun," said the CBA.

The CBA requires a sufficient processing infrastructure, a proper fleet of equipment, human resources, and strict security criteria.