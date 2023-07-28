Meeting of Transport Coordination Council held under Azerbaijani PM's chairmanship

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. The meeting of the Transport Coordination Council was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov, Trend reports.

Issues of improving the road and transport infrastructure in Azerbaijan, solving the problem of traffic jams in Baku, increasing the accessibility of public transport and optimizing the public transport management system, developing the Baku metro, ensuring road safety were discussed at the meeting.

The report of Chairman of the Council, Minister of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev was presented.

In accordance with the instruction of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, presentations were held on the implementation of programs for the transformation of transport mobility and assessment of the potential of the Baku Metro.

The Transport Coordination Council was established by the decree of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on April 19, 2023, in order to ensure the coordinated activities of various means of transport and mobility of the population, the development of road transport infrastructure, coordination and improvement of activities in the areas of organization, safety and traffic regulation.