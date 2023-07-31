Sale of investment banknotes regulated in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. The sale of investment banknotes is regulated in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the decree "On the application of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated July 6, 2023, "on Amendments to the Law "On the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan", signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev today.

According to the decree, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) is recommended to approve the procedure for the sale of investment banknotes within six months and inform the president about it.