Turkish ports rank among top 100 ports worldwide

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. Turkish ports are among the top 100 ports in the world, according to the Lloyd's List, Trend reports.

In particular, four ports of Türkiye were among the top 100 ports in the "100 best ports in the world" 2022 ranking - Ambarli, Kocaeli, Mersin and Tekirdag.

The port of Ambarli took 74th place, the port of Kocaeli - 89th, the port of Mersin - 92nd, and the port of Tekirdag - 100th.

Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloglu considers this a sign of local ports being an important part of international trade.

"This success has once again demonstrated Türkiye's strength in maritime trade and the competitiveness of its ports at the international level. The inclusion of the ports of Ambarli, Kocaeli, Mersin and Tekirdag in the list will have a positive impact on the economy and logistics sector of the country and strengthen Türkiye's role in world trade," said the minister.

The Turkish ports received 5,658 vessels in June 2023. During this period, the number of vessels taken to the ports of Türkiye under the flags of other countries amounted to 3,785, and the number of vessels taken under the flag of Türkiye amounted to 1,873.

The ports of Türkiye received 28,836 vessels from January through June 2023.

During this time, the ports of Türkiye have received 20,097 vessels under the flags of other countries and 8,739 vessels under the Turkish flag.