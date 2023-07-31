Statute of Azerbaijan’s National Deposit Center to be approved

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. The statute of the National Deposit Center (NDC) will be approved in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This is stated in the decree signed today by President Ilham Aliyev on amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the Securities Market" dated July 6, 2023.

According to the decree, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, as the founder, is recommended to take measures to approve the statute of the NDC and its state registration in accordance with the law "On State Registration and the State Register of Legal Entities".