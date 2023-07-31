Azerbaijan imposes new requirements on investment funds

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. Changes to the information included in the register must be reported in writing to the Central Bank by investment funds and their managers in Azerbaijan within five working days, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the proposed amendments to the law "On Investment Funds", approved by President Ilham Aliyev.

According to the law, the documents stipulated by the law "On the Securities Market" are submitted to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan in advance. If there are no changes in these documents, their re-submission is not required, provided that the Central Bank is notified of this in writing.