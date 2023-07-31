Regulations on cash transactions in credit institutions to be approved in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. The regulations on cash transactions in credit institutions and by persons performing payment services in accordance with the legislation will be established in Azerbaijan, as well as minimum requirements for cash register equipment used by these organizations, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the decree "On the application of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated July 6, 2023, "on Amendments to the Law "On the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan", signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev today.

According to the decree, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan is recommended to approve within six months the procedures for conducting cash transactions in credit institutions and by persons performing payment services in accordance with the legislation, as well as the minimum requirements for cash equipment used by these organizations, informing the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.