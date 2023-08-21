Azerbaijan initiates employment of former IDP families in Fuzuli (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. Work is underway to attract residents who returned to Azerbaijan's Fuzuli to active employment programs within the framework of the "Great Return" program, Trend reports.

Representatives of the State Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan held meetings with 23 families who moved to the city of Fuzuli.

The members of these families' work options were investigated, and they were given information on current employment programs (self-employment programs, vocational training courses, etc.). According to the examination's findings, effort is being done within the context of these programs to support families finding employment.

Additionally, in order to investigate job opportunities, preliminary interviews with each of the 144 families that were first resettled in the city of Fuzuli were held. They received comprehensive details regarding active employment programs.

In general, 24 families (68 people) have returned to Fuzuli. Moreover, 47 families (158 people) have been provided with permanent residence in the city of Fuzuli.