Azerbaijan sees increase in production of electronic products

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. The production of computer, electronic and optical products, as well as electrical equipment reached 130.9 million manat ($77 million) in Azerbaijan from January through July 2023, the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The production of computer, electronic and optical products increased by two times compared to the corresponding period of 2022, and the production of electrical equipment decreased by 0.2 percent.

In addition, the production of desktop computers increased 3.5 times, measuring tools - 2.2 times compared to the same period in 2022, and the production of power transformers decreased by 6.9 percent.